Jim McIntyre and predecessor Neil McCann argue after Dundee’s relegation

Dundee’s relegation led to a spat between current boss Jim McIntyre and predecessor Neil McCann.

In a post-match interview on BBC Radio Scotland, Jim mentioned neither his, nor the former manager’s signings, had been good enough.

That led to an angry response from Neil, who was part of the BBC’s team.

“Any manager’s biggest job is recruitment. Mine hasn’t been good enough, previous managers’ haven’t been good enough,” Jim said.

That did not go down well with the former boss.

“He’s passing comment on Paul Hartley’s recruitment and mine. I don’t have a relegation on my CV,” Neil (above) said.

“Jim didn’t want my players, that’s up to him if he wants to recruit his players. But don’t then start to throw mud backwards.”