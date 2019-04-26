Jim McIntyre admits Motherwell clash could be last chance saloon for Dundee

Dundee boss Jim McIntyre admits tomorrow’s match at Motherwell could be the last-chance saloon for his side in their bid to avoid the drop.

The Dark Blues are big favourites to fall through the relegation trapdoor back to the Championship after a run of eight-straight defeats.

With a gap of six points to St Mirren ahead of them, Jim knows a defeat could all but confirm the drop.

Asked if tomorrow’s clash at Fir Park was their last chance, he said: “It could be. And that’s the way we have to approach the game, like it is.

“It is a must-win game.

“I said last week and the week before that in the first games after the split we are the ones who have to apply the pressure.

“It doesn’t matter what anyone else does, it had to be about us.

“The gap is now bigger than it was the week before so it is a must for us.”

After a weak display at St Johnstone last week, the Dens gaffer is expected to ring the changes for his side to face the Steelmen.

“When you are on the type of run we have been on, there is always the possibility of changes,” he added.

“We just have to try and pick a team we think can go there and win the game.

“Obviously Motherwell have had a really strong second half to the season.

“We know we are going to be in a tough match, especially with them being at home.

“But we have to go there with the belief that we can put on a positive performance that will get us three points.

“And we’ve got make sure that every one of us does a wee bit more than we have been doing.

“We’ve certainly had opportunities but we have not been taking them and giving away cheap goals.”