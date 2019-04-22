Jim McIntyre admits Dundee now need miracle to stay in Premiership

Boss Jim McIntyre has admitted Dundee now need a miracle to keep them in the Premiership.

Defeat and a dismal display at St Johnstone on Saturday leaves the Dark Blues six points adrift at the bottom of the top flight with just four games remaining.

And Jim reckons his team now need victories in all of those outings to have any chance of avoiding automatic demotion.

Having only won that number in the league all season, and after eight consecutive defeats, to say that looks unlikely is a huge understatement.

The manager and a decent travelling support were bitterly disappointed by a 90 minutes at McDiarmid Park when Dundee were never at the races.

He did not blame fans for venting their frustration late in the 2-0 reversal.

“We’re not stupid, we know we probably need to win four on the bounce to still have a chance. That’s the reality of it and we are going to have to do that,” said Jim.

“We’ll keep trying, we will keep digging. We’ve let 2,500, or whatever it was, punters down who were giving us good backing.

“Obviously, when the first goal goes in they vent their fury and they’ve got every right because it has not been good enough.

“I fully understand where they’re coming from and we take it squarely on the chin.”

Jim conceded yet again it was a case of players not doing their jobs as Saints cantered to an easy win thanks to second-half efforts from Scott Tanser and Callum Hendry.

“Once the first goal goes in, obviously it was difficult. Again we were on the ball in the middle of the park and give it away. Then we give away the free-kick.The second goal comes from a throw-in which is again not matching a runner. It’s a simple throw-in back to the wide player and it’s a simple cross and it’s not good enough.

“That’s not doing your jobs and it’s jobs that we work on, jobs that they know exactly what’s expected of them in those key areas and that’s why we’ve been punished.

“It’s a major disappointment. We were so guilty of giving the ball away in key areas.

“I felt we showed a lack of quality on the ball and St Johnstone fed off it, the amount of times they picked the ball up from a slack pass from us and broke.”