Jim Goodwin sets out Dundee transfer targets after Alloa compensation agreed

Dundee moved a step closer to appointing their new manager after agreeing compensation with Alloa Athletic for Jim Goodwin.

The Dark Blues had hoped to be able to announce their new boss today but may have to wait as they thrash out a deal with the 37-year-old.

It’s understood Goodwin has already began putting together a shortlist of transfer targets to get the Dens men back to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

Former St Mirren stalwart Goodwin impressed Dee chiefs when he sat down for an interview with them last Wednesday.

Youth boss James McPake and veteran striker Kenny Miller have also been spoken to and did well.

Since taking over from Jack Ross – a man previously linked with Dundee – at the Wasps in October 2016, Goodwin has continuously over-achieved at Recreation Park.

He guided them to promotion from League 1 just months later and last season steered them to safety in the Championship despite them being the second tier’s only part-time outfit.