Jim Goodwin now favourite to be named new Dundee boss this week

Jim Goodwin is now the red hot favourite to be named Dundee’s new manager this week.

Signs are the Alloa manager will be formally offered the post in by Dark Blues managing director John Nelms in the next 24 hours.

There is a chance the 37-year-old Irishman’s appointment could be confirmed by tomorrow, though right now an official Dens Park unveiling looks more likely to take place on Thursday.

Former St Mirren stalwart Goodwin impressed Dee chiefs when he sat down for an interview with them last Wednesday.

Youth boss James McPake and veteran striker Kenny Miller have also been spoken to and did well.

Technically they remain in the running, with McPake in particular being considered a suitable candidate to step up from his current role as caretaker boss.

But indication are it’s Goodwin the club’s American owners feel ticks all the boxes.

Since speaking to Nelms, he’s been on a break, but is due back in the 24 hours and that now looks likely to see the matter of a managerial vacancy brought to a head.

And if he says yes to what now looks a certain offer, by the end of the should have started the process of rebuilding the team for a crack at promotion from the Championship next season.

From the moment Jim McIntyre was sacked just over a fortnight ago, Goodwin’s name has been strongly linked with the post.

Since taking over from Jack Ross _ a man previously linked with Dundee _ at the Wasps in October 2016, he’s continuously over-achieved at Recreation Park.

He guided them to promotion from League 1 just months later and last season steered them to safety in the Championship despite them being the second tier’s only part-time outfit.

That and his knowledge of the division appear to have made him the preferred candidate at Dundee.