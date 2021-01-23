Angus man claims council is ‘bullying him’ to have work done in his home during lockdown

A man claims he is being forced to let tradesmen into his council property despite raising concerns over the risk of spreading Covid-19.

Angus Council has told Jim Dunbar that they must have access to his property on Elmbank Crescent in Arbroath to carry out an electrical inspection which is scheduled to happen every five years.

The 64-year-old has questioned the timing of the works given the lockdown measures which are currently being enforced throughout the UK.

Tradesman and other services are still permitted to carry out essential works within a person’s home should it be required.

Jim said he is strictly abiding lockdown rules and has had his request that the work be delayed until restrictions are lifted rejected by the local authority.

“I don’t see how this falls into the ‘essential category’ – there are no immediate risks with the electrics in the property that I’ve brought to their attention,” he said.

“If it was a gas leak or something critical I could understand but a five-year check could surely wait until the current lockdown measures are lifted?

“I’ve advised them that I would rather wait for such works to be carried out once it is safe to do so but they are trying to force the issue.”

Jim, who is originally from Fintry in Dundee, also questioned that the contractor for the works would be travelling from either of their bases in Kirkcaldy or St Andrews for routine inspections.

He added: “I’ve been contacted by the contractor and the council to advise they will be carrying out these works next week.

“When the contractor first contacted me about this I thought it was a hoax given the current climate.

“I did ask them about the lockdown measures given where the engineers would be travelling from.

“They advised me they have special dispensation and staff would wear protective masks but I said I would rather it waited until the lockdown measures were lifted.

“I can’t travel to Dundee at present to see family because of the restrictions yet someone can travel from Fife to check my electrics even though it’s not an emergency?

“I’ve told both the contractor and the council I do not wish for the works to be carried out at this time and they are basically bullying me into getting it done, I’m up to high doe with this.”

Angus Council claims Mr Dunbar has agreed to grant the council access to the property, however, he denies this.

The local authority was asked about the locality of where the workers would be travelling from and the necessity of carrying out such works at this time.

A council spokeswoman said “Electrical inspections are a legal requirement and still require to be undertaken. We have communicated with the tenant to confirm this and arrange access, which he agreed to do.”