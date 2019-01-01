Jilted man made ‘coffin’ threat to Dundee ex and climbed ladder to reach her

A jealous ex-boyfriend said he wished to see his former partner “in a coffin” during a campaign of harassment.

Joshua McPhee, 22, has dodged a prison sentence for abusive behaviour towards Shelly Duncan in November.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the pair split after a two-year relationship, which McPhee had difficulty accepting.

McPhee, of Dunmore Street, admitted entering Ms Duncan’s home on Brackens Road uninvited, repeatedly striking a window with his hands, repeatedly demanding entry, placing a ladder against a wall, climbing to an upstairs window, shouting, refusing to desist and refusing to leave, on November 11.

He also pleaded guilty to causing her fear and alarm between November 24-25 at the same address by sending her offensive texts and calls.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond heard that in relation to this charge, McPhee approached Ms Duncan and tried to hold on to the door frame of her car.

At midnight McPhee sent 15 text messages saying: “Please phone me”, and: “Please Shell, ******* phone me.”

McPhee also said: “I don’t want to see your face again unless it’s in a coffin.”

The Tele previously told how McPhee forced his way into Ms Duncan’s home on November 11 believing she had “another man” in the house.

He then went outside and smashed Ms Duncan’s car window and damaged a tyre.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said McPhee had spent 29 days on remand in relation to the offences and was struggling to come to terms with the fact the relationship had ended.

Sheriff Drummond sentenced McPhee to a community payback order with 18 months of supervision, 100 hours of unpaid work and a restriction of liberty order keeping him indoors between 7am-7pm for three months.