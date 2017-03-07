Jewellery worth hundreds of pounds stolen from Birkhill home

Hundreds of pounds of jewellery was stolen after a break-in to a Birkhill home.

The house, off of Templeton Road, was targeted sometime between 12am and 4pm on Friday.

A pearl necklace, pearl earrings, gold and Amethyst rings and earrings, a diamond ring, and a silver pocket watch were amongst the items stolen.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw or heard any suspicious activity is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 5475/17.”