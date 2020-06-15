‘Jesus loves you, but I’m pretty cross with you’ – Dundee church left shocked after vandals smash window

A local church has been left shocked after a brazen vandal destroyed their windows in an attempted break-in.

Members of the Douglas & Mid Craigie Parish Church of Scotland were left horrified on Thursday morning after they found one of the church’s windows smashed.

Neil Campbell, who has been with the church for 10 years, said he was “gutted” when he discovered the damage.

He said: “It’s not something which you want to walk in on at 9am.

“I felt gutted when I came across it.

“It was really disappointing to see, I was pretty hurt by it.

“I suspect it was out of desperation, idiocy or simple vandalism, but I’m leaning more towards desperation to be honest.

“It’s sad to see.”

The church has been working to help those in the local area through lockdown, giving away food to those who need it, however Neil also revealed it had been a tough time financially.

“It could have come at a worse time,” the church member said.

“It’s going to have a severe impact on us because our usual income is gone.

“We don’t have people coming in, or anything like that.”

The act of vandalism has left the community shocked, with many being left horrified by the destruction.

Neil said: “Folks seem pretty sickened by what happened.

“We’ve heard that lots of people have already seen folk trying the handles and doors around the area.

“I’m quite shocked. Who would break into a church that’s already giving away things for free?

“I think there’s just a reaction of shock, anger and frustration from people.

“The thing which gets me is that, if someone needs help, why don’t they just come to us?

“Don’t smash our windows, just ask.

“To whoever did this, Jesus loves you, but I’m pretty cross with you.”

The attempted break-in comes just weeks after the nearby Craigiebank Church was broken into.

Burglars forced open the building’s fire doors and made their way into the building, however nothing was stolen.

Kathleen Mands, a long-time member of the church, said: “The fire doors were forced open and someone came in.

“They managed to get into the little shop that we have, but luckily nothing was taken.

“There were some keys missing, but we found them soon after.”