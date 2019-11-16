Jeremy Corbyn’s vow on drugs – but leader makes no pledge on legalities

Jeremy Corbyn has refused to say if he would decriminalise drugs to combat drug deaths if he were to become prime minister.

Speaking to the Tele following a campaign event in Dundee on Thursday, the Labour party leader said he is committed to tackling drug deaths but did not say whether he would take more radical measures.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

This month the Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster recommended the UK Government legislate to decriminalise possession of a small amount of drugs and allow for the introduction of safe consumption rooms.

The Commons Health Committee has also recommended the government look at Portugal’s decriminalisation approach.

But Mr Corbyn stopped short of agreeing with the committee findings. He said: “I think the public health argument about drug deaths is very important.

© DC Thomson

“Drug deaths are awful and it is terrible for parents and families to see someone subsiding into drug abuse and dying as a result of it.

“It is about education, it is about rehabilitation facilities as well. Yes, we will be discussing this into our manifesto and certainly our Home Affairs team UK-wide, led by Diane Abbott, are very well aware of this issue.

“The drug culture and drug dependency culture is a serious issue. I want people to be able to lead healthy and happy lives. I don’t want to put people in jail for doing it but I do get very concerned about the level of criminality surrounding drugs across this country.”

Meanwhile, the Labour Party is continuing to investigate how a pro-independence campaigner was able to gain access to Mr Corbyn’s rally in Dundee.

Bob Costello interrupted the Labour leader’s speech to ask him about “the will of the Scottish people” before he was accosted by local party figures.

© DC Thomson

Mr Costello told the Tele: “I walked in with not so much as a query as to who I was. I thought it was going to be much more stringent than that.

“I have no regrets about going down there yesterday to voice my views.

“I had no intention to cause any trouble. I just wanted his position on section 30.”