Jeremy Corbyn to target SNP seats in quest to become PM

Jeremy Corbyn is to bring his UK tour of marginal constituencies to Scotland next month, where he is targeting up to 18 SNP seats.

The Labour leader is keeping his party on an election footing in case Theresa May’s minority government collapses and another election is called. Of the 64 seats Labour needs to win to secure a parliamentary majority, 18 — more than a quarter — are in Scotland.

Mr Corbyn will hold a series of campaign events over five days, speaking to voters in seats where SNP MPs have thin majorities.

These includes Glasgow South West, Glasgow East, Airdrie and Shotts, Lanark and Hamilton East, Motherwell and Wishaw, Inverclyde and Dunfermline and West Fife, where swings of less than 1% are required for Labour to win.

A further 10 Central Belt constituencies would require swings of between 1.4% and 3.6%, while the Western Isles would take a swing of 3.4% to change hands.