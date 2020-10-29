Jeremy Corbyn suspended from Labour over anti-Semitism report

Labour has suspended former leader Jeremy Corbyn after he refused to accept the findings of an anti-Semitism inquiry.

The UK’s human rights watchdog identified “serious failings” in dealing with anti-Jewish racism while Mr Corbyn was in charge.

In a devastating report, the Equality and Human Rights Commission concluded the party had been guilty of “harassment and discrimination”.

And the watchdog said Mr Corbyn’s office had “politically interfered” in the complaints process. Mr Corbyn insisted he did “everything (he) could” to tackle the issue.

Mr Corbyn reacted to the report by saying a number of complaints made during his tenure were “dramatically overstated”.

He then gave a press conference in which he repeated this and insisted: “I’m not part of the problem”.

Responding to his remarks, a Labour spokesman said: “In light of his comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation. He has also had the whip removed from the Parliamentary Labour Party.”