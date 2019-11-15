Jeremy Corbyn in Dundee: Labour leader endorses his candidates in city seats

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn arrived in Dundee yesterday morning as the UK general election campaign continued.

Mr Corbyn was visiting the city alongside Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard and shadow Scottish secretary Lesley Laird after visiting Glasgow, Hamilton and Coatbridge.

It was the first time Mr Corbyn had returned to the City of Discovery since attending the Scottish Labour party conference in March.

However, he has already endorsed Dundee West candidate Jim Malone in a video circulated on social media last week, filmed alongside UK shadow education minister Angela Rayner, who called Mr Malone a “fantastic candidate”.

Mr Corbyn said: “I’ve got to know Jim very well over the years. He’s always there, always supporting people, and always campaigning.

“And Dundee Trades Council, which he’s such a big part of, he’s done such a fantastic job.

“I know that Jim, with his knowledge, his experience, his imagination and his incredible levels of energy, is just amazing.

“I’ve never forgotten him. Jim’s your man.”

Mr Malone will challenge Dundee West SNP incumbent Chris Law, who will be hoping to hold the seat for a second time.

Other candidates fielded to date include Daniel Coleman for the Liberal Democrats and Abertay lecturer Stuart Waiton, for the Brexit Party.

In Dundee East, Rosalind Garton will challenge incumbent SNP MP Stewart Hosie on behalf of Labour, alongside Lib Dem candidate Michael Crichton and Ferry councillor Philip Scott, for the Conservatives. Nominations for candidates close later today.

Meanwhile, the Dundee public gave their views to the Tele about politics, policies and personalities.

Labour voter Willie Lawson, 71, from Broughty Ferry said: “I’ve always been a Labour man – been in the party for 35 years. I think the election needs to happen to settle a few things like Brexit but also because I think the SNP has let Dundee people down on things like health and education.”

John Grieve, 68, insisted he will be voting SNP as he has done for most of his life.

He added: “The country should be run by ourselves and not a foreign country, ie England.

“Nicola (Sturgeon) can be a bit impetuous at times, but she’s good. I don’t think the people of Dundee would be influenced by a visit from a party leader.

“But people do have short memories because of all the stuff done by Thatcher in the past.

“She tore the country apart as did Churchill before her when he was here in Dundee.”

And Mike Elder, 67, a retired BT worker from Perth, said: “I am voting SNP especially to keep the Tories out of Perth and Kinross. I am not a character man and it is about policy for me.

“I know some people are blinded by personality.

“I used to be a Labour voter for years, but Corbyn is not strong enough and Andy Burnham should be in charge.

“But no character coming to Dundee would drive me out to see them. I come from an age when politicians were giants instead of nobodies now and just career politicians.”

Pamela Collins, 56, is a property sales negotiator and she said: “I vote for the party and not the personality. We have to look after ourselves.”