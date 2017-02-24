A fundraiser in memory of “wee fighter” Ashton Docherty has passed £2,000.

Born weighing just 3lb 11oz, Ashton defied doctors who thought his tiny body wouldn’t cope because of problems with his liver — and he was even strong enough for mum Jenna to take him home for five weeks.

Despite that, he later lost his battle and died of liver failure aged just 19 weeks.

Jenna, 32, who lives in the Emmock Woods area of Dundee, launched a fundraiser in his memory for the Ronald McDonald charity.

She said: “People don’t realise that it is completely funded by donations.

“The support the staff give families is amazing.

“When you’re in hospital as long as we were you realise how much they do.”

As part of the drive, Jenna is set to take on the Great North Run Half Marathon.

Anyone wishing to support Jenna’s effort people can do so online at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Ashton-Docherty