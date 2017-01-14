“Maybe we should get boyfriends who are pals — how cool would that be?”

A teenage Jenna Whitelaw laughed at the suggestion from her best pal, Michelle Douglas.

But now, 12 years later, that’s exactly how it’s turned out for Jenna.

The Inchture lass first became friends with James Cotterell, from Fintry in Dundee, having met him when Michelle went to a sports class at Kingsway College more than 11 years ago.

A tall, sporty, good-looking guy, they were simply friends for quite a while but for James, who works at Scottish Widows in Edinburgh, the attraction was instant.

“She caught my eye straight away,” said James. “Even while we were just hanging out, I knew there was something special about Jenna.”

“He asked me out a couple of times but we had a really good friendship going on and I didn’t want to spoil it,” said Jenna.

But it was a visit to Edinburgh’s Christmas Market after 11 years that finally saw the couple step up from being pals to boyfriend and girlfriend.

“Maybe it was the time of the year,” said Jenna. “A nice meal, a few drinks, the market, the whole atmosphere.”

The two clicked and have never looked back.

Their first year was a whirlwind of brilliant holidays together — New York, Paris, London — and both realised they’d made the perfect life choice.

“He’s just so open and honest and genuine,” said Jenna. “And he’s a great dad, too.”

Little Luke came along eight years ago, and it was while Jenna was pregnant with Lana, who is now 18 months old, that the next chapter in their story began.

“I’d actually wanted propose nine years ago,” said James, 30.

“But that’s when Luke arrived and we were busy with the new baby and everything so, financially, a wedding didn’t seem a good move.

“But two years ago, we were in Edinburgh again for Christmas and then we went to this nice place in South Queensferry for dinner.

“This was where I was going to propose because it’s kind of special for us.

“I didn’t even have to manufacture the situation because after the meal Jenna suggested going for a walk to a bench in a cul-de-sac where there was good view of the bridge.”

And it was on this walk that Jenna turned round to see why James had lagged behind.

“He was down on one knee with a ring — I did not see it coming at all,” she said.

James had brought along a cheap costume ring for the gesture, after which the couple chose the perfect engagement ring together.

Now for the perfect wedding.

The venue was Balbirnie House and Jenna was given away by her father, George.

The best man was James’s long-time pal Grant Blackwood and Matron of Honour was, you’ve guessed it, Michelle, who is married to Grant.

Bridesmaids were Jenna’s niece Rebecca Handy and close friend, Lynsey Sharp.

Jenna was stunning in a dress from Emma Roy of Edinburgh, James was in Hunter McGregor tartan, and the band was The Apollos, also from Edinburgh.

The couple, who live in Invergowrie, plan to honeymoon later this year and high on the list of places they’re likely to visit is the Blackwood’s home in Bangkok.

n Pictures courtesy of Joanna and Jan Gadomski, of Orange Lemur, Edinburgh.