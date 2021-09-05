Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Dundee United

Jeando Fuchs: Dundee United midfielder is transfer target for English Championship club

By Reporter
September 5, 2021, 4:47 pm
Jeando Fuchs.
Dundee United midfielder Jeando Fuchs is a target for Blackpool, according to reports.

Journalist Alan Nixon – a specialist in transfer stories – claims the English Championship side are “very keen” on the Cameroon international.

United are aware of interest in the 23-year-old north and south of the border.

But the Seasiders are expected to test their resolve with a bid for Fuchs in the January transfer window.

Jeando Fuchs gets stuck in for the Terrors.

Fuchs – recently linked with Peterborough United – has been a huge hit with the Tangerines faithful since arriving in October 2020 from Alaves on a two-year deal.

And after a sensational performance in the 1-0 win over Rangers last month, boss Tam Courts heaped praise on the player.

‘A match for anyone’

Courts said: “For a player that’s looking to build a profile, that was a great opportunity to show what he’s all about.

“I thought you saw he’s a match for anyone in the country on his day.

“Players like Jeando are going to attract a lot of interest – in the last year of his contract and with aspirations as an international player.”