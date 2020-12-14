Jeando Fuchs’ arrival has kept Dundee United’s midfielders on their toes, believes Ian Harkes

Dundee United’s midfielders have been kept on their toes by the arrival of Jeando Fuchs.

That is the view of Ian Harkes, who was joined by the Cameroon international in the centre of the park as the Tangerines were defeated 2-1 by Rangers on Sunday.

Fuchs has settled in well to life in Scotland as is now considered to be an integral part of manager Micky Mellon’s first team plans.

Harkes told DUTV: “Jeando has pushed us on.

“He has settled in well to the squad.

“There is always going to be competition and boys pushing each other for the shirt.

“The competition is good as it keeps us on our toes.

“We all have to adapt and play different roles at times,” added the American.

“You have to answer the questions when the manager puts them to you.

“The shape changes because teams ask you different things but hopefully we can kick on and keep moving forward.”

Having just lost to Rangers, albeit narrowly, the Tangerines now face another tough task away to Hibs on Saturday.

Harkes said: “We wanted to be better on the ball against Rangers, myself included.

“We created some opportunities but just couldn’t break them down.

“Credit to the boys because we got on with it even though we were missing a few people.

“We have a lot of games over the Christmas period so we want to get back to it and pick up points.

“We always want more from ourselves and the fans always want more, so we have to pick up points.”