Jealous thug burst into ex-partner’s Dundee home and jumped out of window

A jealous thug burst into his ex-partner’s home before injuring himself after jumping out of a window.

Grant Hutchison kicked his way into the woman’s home on Kirkton Avenue on December 28 after she told him that she was seeing someone else.

The terrified woman locked herself in a bathroom along with her three children after hearing Hutchison, 27, battering her front door.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Hutchison challenged police to a fight before butting an officer on the body.

Prosecutor Laura Bruce said: “Police attended and could hear the accused shouting and the children crying.

“The accused said ‘I’ll ******* take you both on.’

“Police went upstairs but the accused made his escape through a bedroom window. He suffered pain in his hip after falling.”

Hutchison, of Helmsdale Drive, pleaded guilty to repeatedly banging on a door, shouting, demanding entry, forcing entry, shouting, swearing and challenging police officers to fight.

He also shouted, swore and made homophobic remarks while in an ambulance before butting PC Ben Gray on the body.

Defence solicitor Anne Duffy said Hutchison had been abusing alcohol since the death of his mother in March.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence on Hutchison until next year for social work reports to be prepared.