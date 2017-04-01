A man who terrorised four women over a seven-year period has dodged a jail sentence.

Mark Boucher, 28, tormented his girlfriends with his “jealous and obsessive” behaviour while together and after splitting up with them.

He stalked one of his ex-partners while he was in prison for domestic offences towards her.

Boucher, of Adamson Court, was placed under three years supervision at Dundee Sheriff Court after admitting four charges against him.

He was also ordered to complete 230 hours of unpaid work and placed on a three month curfew.

Boucher admitted engaging in a course of conduct which caused fear and alarm to Laura Walker, Melissa Low, Diane Thomson and Jasmine McGraw, while he was in a relationship with them and after they had separated.

The fourth charge related to Ms McGraw. Fiscal depute Vicki Bell said that the relationship had experienced domestic issues, which had ended in Boucher being remanded.

He then threatened her on his release from prison. While he was with all four women he would make similar accusations about infidelity and would repeatedly contact the women.

He would call Ms Thomson up to 20 times a day and make her send him photographs to prove where she was.

He criticised Ms Low to the point her confidence dropped so much that she stopped going out with friends.

She ended the relationship after finding out Boucher was seeing another woman but he continued to harass her with calls and letters after they split.

He would whisper offensive remarks to Ms Walker, and after the relationship ended he attended at her home banging on all the windows and shouting offensive remarks at her.

The offences happened between October 2007 and January this year at addresses in Dundee, Perth and Forfar.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond said her “instinct” was to send him to jail but instead placed Boucher on a longer community-based disposal to “address his offending attitude”.

Ms Thomson previously described Boucher to the Tele as a “monster”.

But Ms Walker, 38, from Linlathen, said: “It seems to me the judge has studied Mark’s background and found a way to dispose of this that suits him. I hope he learns his lesson.

“Some victims might not agree with me but I’m happy with the outcome.”