Jealous man burst into ex partner’s home in Dundee and told her he would murder her

A jealous ex-boyfriend threatened to murder his former partner after accusing her of “sleeping around”.

John McLaren made the threats after confronting the woman in her bedroom.

He accused his ex of cheating on him – although they split up last summer.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that McLaren showed up at the woman’s home on Helmsdale Avenue at around 8.30am on April 12.

McLaren was let into the property by a child and went upstairs to confront his former partner.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion told the court: “He confronted her about an allegation of her sleeping around.

“She told him to get out. He was trying to show the complainer a video from his phone.

“The complainer tried to get away from the accused who then became aggressive towards her, saying: “I’m going to ******* kill you. I’m going to ******* murder you.”

McLaren told the woman he “couldn’t believe” she had been cheating on him before grabbing her phone and throwing it against a wall, said Ms Mannion.

Police were contacted and McLaren handed himself in to police after receiving a phone call from officers.

McLaren, 32, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, making violent threats towards the woman, preventing her from leaving a bedroom and throwing a mobile phone.

Solicitor Richard Gray said the dad-of-three was still struggling to come to terms with the end of the relationship.

Before deferring sentence on McLaren for social work reports until next month, Sheriff Pino di Emidio said: “There may be some information that can cast some light on the situation. This sounds like an incident that would have been frightening and distressing.”

McLaren was bailed.