Jealous ex faces jail for stabbing man in Dundee street and attacking him with hammer

A knife-wielding scaffolder is facing jail for stabbing a man in the middle of a street before hitting him with a hammer.

Lee Lawson later followed James Tosh, who was in a car with Lawson’s former partner, to Ninewells Hospital where he threatened to kill the woman.

The 34-year-old brute got into a fight with Mr Tosh on Balerno Street after he had been following the pair in his car.

Lawson repeatedly shouted: “How long have you been seeing her?”

He stabbed Mr Tosh on the hand causing it to bleed profusely before striking him on the arm with a hammer.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Lawson carried out the frenzied attack while his six-year-old son was in the back of his car.

Prosecutor Kirsten Letford said there had been a “bit of pushing” between Lawson and Mr Tosh at first before both men got into their cars and drove off.

However, the pair again came head-to-head after Mr Tosh noticed that Lawson was continuing to follow him and the woman.

Mrs Letford said: “Mr Tosh tried to kick the knife out of the accused’s hand. The accused swung the hammer and hit him on the elbow.

“The accused swung the knife which struck him on the hand which caused blood to start pouring immediately.”

Mr Tosh tried to compress the wound with his hooded top while Lawson continued to swing the knife.

Lawson left but later attended at the accident and emergency department to bang on a window and threaten the woman.

It was revealed Mr Tosh suffered a 2cm wound to his left palm which required plastic surgery. Doctors said it is unknown if he will regain total feeling in his hand.

Lawson, of Balcairn Place, pleaded guilty to striking Mr Tosh with a hammer and stabbing him on the hand with a knife to his severe injury and permanent impairment on February 15 on Balerno Street.

On February 16, he banged on windows at Ninewells Hospital before shouting and threatening to kill his former partner.

Before deferring sentence on Lawson for reports, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown said: “You should be aware that where someone is stabbed there’s a strong possibility of a custodial sentence.”

Lawson will return to court for sentencing next month.