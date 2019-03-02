Jealous Dundee man weeps as he is jailed for contacting ex

A Jealous ex-boyfriend wept as he was locked up for refusing to stay away from his former partner.

William Petrie, of Wentworth Place, was convicted last month of seizing the woman’s neck and pinning her against a door on Ladywell Avenue on February 2 before falling through it.

The 24-year-old car salesman saw red after seeing her being dropped off at her parents’ house by another man.

Petrie and the woman had previously been in a relationship for five years but separated within the last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Petrie “took umbrage” at seeing the woman being dropped off after following her to the street.

When quizzed by police after his assault, Petrie said: “I know I had my hands around her throat.”

Despite being released on special bail conditions not to contact her, Petrie was hauled back into the dock after pleading guilty to approaching her in the Gallagher Retail Park on Wednesday this week. Petrie, who could be seen sobbing in the dock, appeared from custody to admit the charge before Sheriff John Rafferty.

Solicitor Douglas McConnell said that Petrie had put himself in a “really difficult position” as a result of breaching his bail conditions.

He said: “This is a breakdown of a relationship. He should have been nowhere near the complainer. From speaking to his mother there had been arrangements to deliver blankets. They have two children together.

“He’s trying to get himself back on track after what’s been a really difficult month for him.”

Remanding him in custody until March 21, when he will be sentenced, Sheriff Rafferty said: “You have a short but very recent and highly relevant record.

“You were convicted of an assault on your ex-partner on February 4.

“It’s been clear that you have not (adhered to) the terms of your bail order and there is a substantial risk of re-offending.”