A jealous ex-boyfriend who threatened to murder his former partner is awaiting sentence.

John McLaren, 32, told the woman: “I’m going to ******* kill you. I’m going to ******* murder you.”

He pleaded guilty to shouting, swearing, making violent threats towards the woman, preventing her from leaving a bedroom and throwing a mobile phone at her at a property on Helmsdale Avenue, Kirkton, on April 12.

McLaren, of Pentland Crescent, had sentence further deferred until next month.