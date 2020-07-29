Jealous boyfriend stabbed woman on leg and bit her face during crazed attack at Fife property

A terrified woman was stabbed on the leg and bitten on the face by her jealous boyfriend during a crazed attack.

Joshua Reid, 24, is now behind bars after he admitted subjecting his victim to a horrific ordeal in Newburgh in May.

The pyjama-clad woman escaped from Reid’s clutches through a bedroom window – and was picked up by a passing nurse who was driving to work.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the pair had been drinking in the early hours of the morning before an argument erupted over the woman’s ex-boyfriend.

“They struggled and the accused grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed the complainer to the upper right leg,” said prosecutor Charmaine Gilmartin.

“The accused then reached down and grabbed a metal mop handle and swung it at her and repeatedly struck her to the head and body.

“He grabbed her by the throat and restricted her breathing.”

Reid then let the woman go and he followed her to the bedroom before launching a second attack.

The thug started kicking her while the woman covered her face.

Reid left the bedroom and the woman attempted to climb out of the window.

However, she was pulled back by Reid who grabbed her by the throat and bit her face.

She eventually managed to run out screaming and into a car driven by a nurse on her way to work.

The woman shouted: “He’s trying to murder me.”

Ms Gilmartin said the woman had a bite mark to her forehead and a stab wound to her leg.

She suffered bleeding and bruising but the court heard no further medical treatment was required.

Reid, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner by stabbing her on the leg with a knife, repeatedly striking her on the head and body with a mop handle, restricting her breathing after grabbing her neck, kicking her body and and biting her on the face to her injury on Whitecraig Road, Newburgh, on May 14.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Reid for 26 months and imposed a non-harassment order for five years.