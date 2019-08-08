Jaws drop as 70-kilo shark washes up on Angus beach in front of stunned onlookers

Visitors to a popular beach were given the fright of their lives when a shark washed up on the shore.

Beach goers in Arbroath couldn’t believe their eyes when the large animal appeared on the sand.

The grim discovery was made at the West Port section on Sunday, prompting concerned calls to emergency services from the public.

Images taken on the beach show the bloodied porbeagle shark lying helplessly, after it is believed to have been hit by a vessel.

Nick Davison, the stranding coordinator at Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme, confirmed it was a rare find on the Arbroath beach.

He said: “It’s certainly unusual to find this shark washed ashore.

“The porbeagle shark is a protected species.

“It is believed it has been an accident and the animal has been discarded from a vessel before washing ashore.

“It weighed around 70 kilos and measured 2 metres by 14 cm in length.

“We received various calls from the public regarding the discovery.

“The shark is now in the hands of the National Museum of Scotland.”

The porbeagle shark is one of only three species found in or around the British waters and is known to swim both close to shore as well as near the open ocean.

Plenty of locals had taken to social media to comment on the discovery of the shark, which can grow to around 8ft in length.

Kirsty Eaton said the corpse was being removed from the scene when she arrived.

She added: “The shark had been found earlier in the day.

“It just looked really unusual on Arbroath beach, I was just out for a walk with my dogs. We saw it, then a few other people passing came to see as well as the man was removing it.”

Many had believed the discovery of a shark had been a hoax with some claiming the shark looked fake.

It comes just months after a mysterious six-foot creature had washed up on Arbroath beach in April and a hoax crocodile had appeared in the Keptie Pond.

The National Museum of Scotland has been approached for comment.