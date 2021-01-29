Jason Cummings: Dundee new boy’s top 5 career goals and big game credentials assessed

Dundee shocked Scottish football when they announced the signing of ex-Hibs and Rangers striker Jason Cummings on an 18-month deal on Thursday.

The forward, who previously scored 55 goals in three seasons in the Championship, joined the Dens Park side as they look to step up their bid for promotion back to the Premiership.

Cummings is one of the game’s most colourful characters but he remains clinical in front of goal and has a century of strikes to his name.

The Dee new boy is also a bona fide big game player.

Finlay Jack picks out his top five goals.

1 – Hamilton 0 Hibs 2. Premiership play-off final first leg, May 22, 2014

An 18-year-old Cummings couldn’t have picked a better time to score his first professional goal.

After finishing 11th in the Premiership, Hibs faced Hamilton Academical in the first ever Premiership play-off final.

In what was the first of two legs to be played, Cummings picked the ball up just inside the Hamilton half, driving at the Accies defence.

He then let loose from 25 yards, firing over Kevin Cuthbert in goal.

Terry Butcher described the goal as a “dream”, however, unfortunately for the fresh faced striker, his brace that day came in vain.

Accies turned the two-goal deficit around in the second leg before winning the final on penalties.

2 – Hibs 2 Rangers 1. Championship, November 1, 2015

Cummings was beginning to turn into a key player for the Hibees.

Mark Warbuton’s Rangers side went into this meeting at Easter Road eight points clear of Hibs, having not lost a league game all season.

Cummings received a throw in from David Gray before a sublime first touch allowed him to turn away from Danny Wilson.

He went on to unleash a powerful curling effort from outside the area with his left-foot, leaving Wes Foderingham with no chance in the Rangers goal.

3 – Dundee United 0 Hibs 1. Championship, March 10, 2017

In a monumental game in the 2016/17 race for promotion to the top flight, Cummings made the difference with his 20th strike of the season.

After Andrew Shinnie played the ball into his path, the striker got in behind William Edjenguele.

He took a brilliant touch on his chest before volleying an unstoppable shot past Cammy Bell from just inside the area.

It’s a goal that not only pleased Hibs fans, but Dundee supporters too, effectively ending, as it did, United’s title hopes.

Cummings, however, was sent off in the second half.

After getting booked for throwing the ball away following an offside decision, he directed a David Gray cross into the net with his hand.

Neil Lennon – his boss at the time – wasn’t overly annoyed at Cummings though, saying, “It’s called emotion, pressure and playing the game on the edge.”

4 – Shrewsbury 2 Liverpool 2. FA Cup, January 26, 2020

Cummings came off the bench to grab a brace against the Reds side that would go on to lift the Premier League at the end of the season

And his second was the standout.

It wasn’t a long-range screamer like some of his previous efforts but the goal showcased his composure under pressure.

After scoring a penalty past Adrian to make it 2-1, Cummings picked up the ball halfway inside the Liverpool half.

He nutmegged Croatian international Dejan Lovren before composing himself to fire past the Reds’ Spanish keeper and draw his side level.

His double forced Jurgen Klopp’s men to a replay and also sparked a pitch invasion at full time.

Cummings was “absolutely buzzing” after his brace but admitted he could’ve had more.

The Scotland cap said: “I could have got a hat-trick! It was a dream come true against the best team in the world.”

He added: “Going to Anfield is what it’s all about. Anfield will be really good for the fans and for the chairman making a few quid.”

5 – Hibs 1 Hearts 0. Scottish Cup 5th round replay, February 7, 2016

Cometh the hour, cometh the man.

This time, though, rather than displaying his tricky feet or shooting prowess from range, it was his aerial ability that got him on the score sheet.

After Hibs went 2-0 down in the initial tie, Cummings got on the end of a Liam Henderson cross before executing a looping header over Neil Alexander from 12 yards out.

He then got the only goal in the replay (and a red card) at Easter Road and Hibs went on to win their first Scottish Cup since 1902 with a dramatic Hampden triumph over Rangers.

Cummings has quite the record in Edinburgh derbies, scoring five goals in just seven games against the Jambos.

Dundee fans will be hoping for a similar derby scoring record from their new signing should he get the chance to play against United.

In 2018, he told Rangers TV: “I love playing in big games. I think the bigger the game for me, it motivates me more.”