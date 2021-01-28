Thursday, January 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

Jason Cummings: Dundee boss James McPake reveals Hibs star Scott Allan alerted him to striker’s availability

by Neil Robertson
January 28, 2021, 10:26 pm Updated: January 28, 2021, 10:32 pm
© SNS Group22/11/14 SCOTTISH CHAMPIONSHIP DUMBARTON V HIBERNIAN BET BUTLER STADIUM - DUMBARTON Goalscorer Scott Allan (right) is congratulated from team-mates Jason Cummings (left) and Lewis Stevenson as he puts Hibernian ahead.
Jason Cummings and Scott Allan, alongside Lewis Stevenson, celebrate Hibs goal in 2014.

Dundee boss James McPake says he is absolutely delighted to sign Jason Cummings.

And he revealed the frontman’s good pal, Hibs midfielder Scott Allan, alerted him to his availability.

The former Hibees, Rangers and Nottingham Forest striker put pen to paper on an 18-month deal at Dens after leaving Shrewsbury Town.

‘He just said to me to have a think about him’

McPake – who played with the striker at Easter Road – said: “Jason is somebody I have known for the best part of 10 years since he was a kid at Hibs.

