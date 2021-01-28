Dundee boss James McPake says he is absolutely delighted to sign Jason Cummings.

And he revealed the frontman’s good pal, Hibs midfielder Scott Allan, alerted him to his availability.

The former Hibees, Rangers and Nottingham Forest striker put pen to paper on an 18-month deal at Dens after leaving Shrewsbury Town.

‘He just said to me to have a think about him’

McPake – who played with the striker at Easter Road – said: “Jason is somebody I have known for the best part of 10 years since he was a kid at Hibs.