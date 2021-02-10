Jason Cummings and Osman Sow are a Dundee strike force to be reckoned with, warns Dunfermline’s Paul Watson

Paul Watson knows Dundee new boy Jason Cummings signals danger – but insists Osman Sow poses just as big a threat.

Dunfermline defender Watson is gearing up for Saturday’s crunch Championship clash when James McPake’s Dark Blues head for East End Park as both clubs strive for a dream Premiership return.

The fourth-top Taysiders have been buoyed by the recent arrival of ex-Hibs and Nottingham Forest striker Cummings, whose capture has cranked up their efforts to seal a way back to the top flight.

But former Dundee United centre-back Watson reckons old Tannadice team-mate Sow is going to be just as much of a handful.

Watson said: “Cummings is a big signing for Dundee. He’s a proven goal-scorer and people know what he’s capable of.

“But you can’t forget they’ve got Osman as well who can be just as big a player.

“He’s a real handful. I know even from training against him when we were both at United that he’s a difficult opponent.

“Osman’s so strong. He can make it difficult for defenders when he’s got his back to goal and is holding the ball up.

“He can take a goal as well as proved in recent weeks. So we know that we’ll really need to be on our toes come Saturday to keep him quiet.

“Personally, I’m delighted to see him back fully fit. He had a tough time at United with injury and it was a bit of a low point when he did his Achilles against Arbroath a year ago.

“But he’s battled back really well so all credit to him for showing character.

“It’s good to see him back doing what he does best but hopefully Saturday isn’t one of his better days.”

Watson, who was part of the Pars side which went down 2-0 at Arbroath last weekend, is also preparing to face ex-Tangerines team-mate Paul McMullan after the winger recently made the switch on loan to Dens Park from their city rivals ahead of his permanent move this summer.

He added: “Paul gives them something different.

“He’s lightning quick on his day. So we can’t afford to give him any space or time to run at us.

“Paul can be a hard player to contain when he’s at his best but that’s just another challenge we have to rise to this weekend.”