January 2019 laid foundation for Dundee United success

With an extremely healthy lead at the top of the Championship, nobody is expecting a flurry of signings at Tannadice like we saw 12 months ago.

Last January both city clubs were making sweeping changes to their playing squads, for different reasons.

Tonight the Tele takes a look back at the business done by Dundee United in January 2019 and how that window has shaped the team they are now.

January 4, 2019

Aidan Nesbitt

© SNS

A player boss Robbie Neilson knew well from his time down south, Nesbitt was the first signing for the manager after taking over in October 2018.

After just two starts, Nesbitt’s short-term deal came to an end.

Current club: Greenock Morton.

January 10, 2019

Cammy Smith

© SNS

Having fallen down the pecking order at St Mirren, Smith returned to Tannadice for a second spell.

The attacking midfielder played his part as Robbie led United to the play-off final but has found game time hard to come by this season.

Current club: United.

January 11, 2019

Morgaro Gomis

© SNS

Back for his third spell at the club, Gomis just couldn’t stay away.

A Scottish Cup winner and made a full international while at Tannadice previously, Gomis was signed as back-up and only played eight matches.

Current club: Falkirk.

January 15, 2019

Ian Harkes

© SNS

Unknown American midfielder Harkes arrived after being released by DC United and quickly established himself in the centre of midfield. A key part of the current team, Harkes has played 43 times since signing just over a year ago.

Current club: United.

January 23, 2019

Ross Laidlaw

© SNS

Hibs goalie Laidlaw arrived on loan as backup to Benjamin Siegrist but played just once.

Current club: Ross County.

January 24, 2019

Charlie Seaman

© SNS

Another loan arrival, brought in to plug the gap at right-back, Seaman arrived from Premier League side Bournemouth.

Made a bright start on debut at Ayr United but dropped out of the team as the season went on.

Current club: Bournemouth.

January 31, 2019

Calum Butcher

© SNS

The final day of the transfer window was a very busy time for the Tangerines where Robbie built the foundation for this season’s success.

Butcher was yet another former Tangerine heading back to Tannadice and has become a vital cog in the United winning machine.

Current club: United.

Mark Connolly

© SNS

Another strong addition to the spine of the team, Connolly has made himself a mainstay at centre-back. Signed from Crawley Town, Connolly has featured 29 times so far in tangerine.

Current club: United.

Peter Pawlett

© SNS

Another who Robbie knew well after signing him for MK Dons, Pawlett has struggled with injury in almost a year at the club. That’s meant United fans are yet to see the best of the former Aberdeen man.

Current club: United.

Mark Reynolds

© SNS

Club captain and an experienced asset at the back for the club, Reynolds joined on loan from Aberdeen before signing a permanent deal in the summer.

Expect him to play a major part in United’s run-in this season and next if, as looks increasingly likely, they make the step up to the Premiership.

Current club: United.

Osman Sow

© SNS

Proving his fitness has been Swedish striker Sow’s biggest issue in the past year.

He’s shown ability in fits and starts for both United and on loan at Kilmarnock.

Just one goal in 13 appearances so far, though.

Current club: United.

Of the 11 signings made this time last year, five are regular first-team players with two more on the fringes.

It’s clear that solid base put together midway through last season has been the platform for the Tangerines to excel this time.