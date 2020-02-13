Dundee business Browjam is preparing to open up Glasgow premises

A Dundee business which specialises in eyebrows is set to open new premises in the west coast of Scotland.

Browjam – formerly House of Liberty – on Perth Road, which also boasts a training academy in Douglas Court in Dundee, is preparing to open up shop in the Queen Street area of Glasgow.

Entrepreneur Janine Wallace, pictured, who recently worked with acclaimed make-up artist James Charles in Los Angeles, said the experience was a “whirlwind”.

The former St John’s High pupil explained: “We are opening the new premises in Glasgow next month with another business, Blow City, there has been a great buzz ahead of the launch.

“There was premises in Aberdeen but we are delighted to be expanding.

“Some of our team currently in Dundee will be coming through but there will be jobs created in new premises once we’ve opened in March.”

The 35-year-old said the academy school that was launched in Dundee in 2016 had created a job for one new employee at the Glasgow premises.

She added: “Our training academy has helped to train hundreds of artists.

“We’ve had people coming into the city from around the world to be trained.”