Jamie Robson leaves Dundee United for Lincoln City as Tannadice club close in on Hamilton star Scott McMann

Dundee United wing-back Jamie Robson has ended a decade-long association with the Tannadice club by joining English League One side Lincoln City.

Robson, 23, has quit Tayside for Lincoln after making over 165 appearances for United since joining them as a pro-youth star in 2011.

The talented defender, who recently netted the winner over Scottish Premiership champions Rangers, was labelled a ‘fantastic servant’ United Sporting Director Tony Asghar.

But while Robson has bid an emotional farewell to United, he admits he is ‘buzzing’ at the prospect of joining Lincoln City.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be here, and I cannot wait to get started,” Robson told Lincolnshire Live.

“The club has had fantastic success over the last few years, and I want to be a part of that and help move this club forward.

“I’ve heard so much about the fans and that’s a massive reason why I’ve joined the club.

“I’m really looking forward to the first home game and hope to build a good relationship with those supporters.”

Jamie Robson was a Dundee United fans’ favourite

Robson developed a strong relationship with United fans during his seven year stint in the United first-team.

United will now move quickly to fill his void, with Hamilton star Scott McMann believed to be on the brink of completing a move to Thomas Courts’ side.

However, United paid tribute to Robson as he left.

“Jamie has been a fantastic servant to Dundee United and we all wish him well on the next step in his journey,” said Asghar.

“He’s an academy graduate, been here a long time and he felt this was the right time to face a new challenge.

“Once we were able to agree a fee with Lincoln, we were happy to allow him to take that step.

Best of luck Robbo, you know you'll always be welcome back at Tannadice 🧡🖤 #ForeverTangerine

“Our philosophy at Dundee United is to develop our own players and bring them through Our Academy to have them play in the first team.

“Jamie is the shining example of that strategy working. He knows he’ll always be welcome back at Tannadice.”