Jamie Robson gives tongue in cheek reaction to first goal in four years and says Rangers win sets standard

Dundee United goal hero Jamie Robson says Saturday’s 1-0 win over Rangers has set the standard for the season ahead.

Robson’s cathartic strike on 64 minutes earned United all three Premiership points against the champions at Tannadice, ending the Gers’ 40-game league unbeaten run in the process.

It was also the Tangerines’ first win over the Light Blues since 2014 and the 23-year-old left-back’s first goal since a 3-0 Championship home win over Falkirk in November 2017.

‘We’ve created a level we need to stay at’

Reflecting on a historic day for the club, Robson says they can’t let their levels drop just two games into the top-flight campaign.

“That was the standard on Saturday,” the defender said, speaking to DUTV.

“Everyone’s shown that that’s the expectation now and the level we need to be at.

“We can’t let that drop just because we’re playing Rangers.

“That’s down to us and I think we know ourselves we’ve created a level we need to stay at and kick on.”

Good goalies have kept strike rate down jokes Robson

The crucial strike against Steven Gerrard’s men was just Robson’s third in tangerine.

Offering an explanation as to why he’s not on the scoresheet more often, the academy product gave a tongue-in-cheek response.

All joking aside, the Perth lad was delighted with his goal, the result and, most importantly for him, the defensive performance.

Recalling his last United goal nearly four years ago, Robson added: “It was a while ago.

“I’ve had so many chances since then – the keepers have been unbelievable!

“It was striker’s instinct to put the ball away!

“It was a brilliant feeling – good to get a goal.

“A clean sheet as well so, overall, a brilliant team performance.

“First and foremost, we want to defend and I think the full team did that brilliantly.

“We had each other’s backs out there.

“I saw the chance to go up, got the break of the ball luckily and put it away.

“I thought Adrian was going to play it through first time but, luckily, it took a little deflection and fell into my path.

“I just had one thought in my mind to shoot, it went in and I’m buzzing.”

