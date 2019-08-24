Jamie Robson: ‘Dundee United give youth a chance – that’s why I’m here’

Jamie Robson admits Dundee United’s tradition of giving youth a chance was a big reason why he signed up at Tannadice as a kid.

However, he admits the downside of that is the feeling of premature ageing it can lead to.

At just 21, the full-back-cum-midfielder has chalked up over 100 top-team appearances and already he’s seeing the next generation of young talent coming through.

Delighted as he is about that, he concedes it makes him appear older than he actually is.

“When I was even younger than I am now it was John Souttar, Ryan Gauld, Andy Robertson was here, Stuart Armstrong and other big names who’ve moved on for their own careers, who were here,” he said.

“They were getting a chance playing in the first team and I was thinking it could be me. Obviously, I’m thankful it is me now.

“I played my 100th game against Inverness the other week and I’ve been through a lot of managers in that time.

“I’m thankful to them all for seeing something in me and giving me the chance to play a lot of games at a young age and do what I want to do.

“I’m only 21 still but when I see the ones who are coming through now, I feel like I’m about 30. It’s crazy but it’s great for them and the club.”

His now extensive first-team experience means he knows most opposition very well and that definitely goes for today’s opponents Dunfermline, a side against whom he has a great record.

“I’ve only lost to Dunfermline once and I think they are the single team I’ve played against the most,” Robson added.

“I think it’s about 15 times and I’ve done very well. I want that to continue.”

And he’s backing United to do that – if they show the quality and character that featured in their opening second-tier wins against Inverness and Partick.

“I think Dunfermline are even better this season than they were last and it’s going to be a really hard game at East End Park.

“I believe, though, we’ve got the confidence and character to go there and do the job. We’ve got a winning momentum now, so I feel we should do enough to get the points and keep that good run we’re on going.”

© SNS

And if he took great confidence from the opening day thrashing of ICT, he believes there were plenty of positives from the battling win at Thistle last time out.

“The Inverness game we were in full control from start to finish pretty much.

“Against Partick Thistle we went 1-0 down and it was the down to the character of everyone. We stepped up when our backs were against the wall to get a goal and then another to get the winner.

“It was two different games but it showed, even if we’re not having the best of days, we can still grind out a win and that’s all that matters at the end of the day.

“That comes with the experience of the older players on the pitch, helping others out and knowing what to do.

“And everyone is sticking together and we are working hard for each other.

“As I say, these things are easy to say, but at Partick Thistle it shows that we really do have that togetherness and we’ve all got each other’s backs.

“We do work for each other and fight for each other and we want to win every game.”

As for his own progress since he first appeared on the scene four years ago, he believes the main thing he’s added is game knowledge.

“It’s about managing the game properly. When you’re younger you can just be running up and down pitch. As you learn, you know when to do it.”