Jamie Robson Dundee United exclusive: Rangers goal was the perfect parting gift to a club I’ll always love

Jamie Robson insists Dundee United will always have a special place in his heart after he ended a ten year Tannadice stay with THAT winning goal over Rangers.

The wing-back quit United to join English League One side Lincoln City on transfer deadline day after playing 174 times them by the age of just 23.

Robson only scored three first team goals at United, a side he first joined as a 14-year-old schoolboy.

But he ended a four-year barren spell with the winner against Gers.

The Perth-born star is excited for his new challenge at The Imps and won’t ever look back in anger.

And he memories of that strike against Rangers – which ended their 41 game unbeaten run – will be forever etched in Robson’s memory.

Here's a look at Jamie Robson's first goal since 2017 that has given @dundeeunitedfc the lead at Tannadice against Rangers 👇 How will this one end up? 🤔 Watch the game live on Sky Sports Football now 📺pic.twitter.com/Bw8vlAdvvR — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 7, 2021

“That was one of my last best moments at Dundee United,” Robson told Tele Sport.

“It was a great feeling to make the fans so happy. It was a good thank-you gift for them.

“I’ve seen the goal good few times now. It was all a bit of a blur at the time and because I don’t score many goals I couldn’t quite believe it.

“I had to watch it back a few times to let it sink in. Before I knew it my pals and girlfriend were sending it onto me so I had to watch it again. And again.

“The image of me celebrating with the fans will always be there.

Winner v Rangers will ‘always evoke happy memories’ for Robson

“The goal meant so much not just to me but the fans too. Rangers hadn’t lost in 41 games.

“It was also the first time a large number of our fans were able to watch us play live in a long time.

“A lot of people had a lot to get off their chest after the last year.

🗣️"I just seen the ball coming through and had one thought in my mind." Goalscorer Jamie Robson reacts to Dundee United's 1-0 win over champions Rangers. What did you make his performance, @dundeeunitedfc fans? pic.twitter.com/PLkS7e8r1R — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) August 7, 2021

“The noise from the fans was incredible so to be able to celebrate with them was a special feeling.

“That photograph is everywhere. It’s really easy to find and it will always evoke really happy memories for me when I look back on it.

“Dundee United will always be a big part of my life. I spent ten very good years there and I feel good to leave on such a high note.”

Jamie Robson began his Dundee United career at 14

United’s sporting director Tony Asghar labelled Robson a ‘fantastic servant’ and a ‘shining example’ to young players bidding to follow the same journey from the club’s youth academy to the first team.

It’s a path Robson knows only too well.

He fondly remembers being given every Thursday off school to train at Dundee United and the delicious home-cooked meals he enjoyed as a teenager in digs.

Robson will always be grateful to his youth coaches Brian Grant, Dave Bowman and Stevie Campbell for developing his game.

He played under ten first-team bosses at United – including interim managers – after being given his debut at the age of 17 in a 3-1 League Cup win over Dunfermline in 2015.

“I remember my debut well,” said Robson. “I pulled up with cramp after 77 minutes and John Rankin came over to me.

“He said: ‘You’ve got to get up because we’ve got no subs left.’

“The game went to extra-time and I had to play 40-odd minutes with cramp.

“But that was a step learning curve for me and it taught me to never give up on games.

“I’ve been so lucky over the years to have incredible coaches.

“I’ll always be grateful to all of them and Brian Grant for holding me back a year at under-17s.

“I was tiny and he felt it would benefit me to have an extra year to grow.

“What a difference it made to me and I was lucky that every manager at United has given me a chance.

“I’m so grateful to the club, the fans, my girlfriend and family. They have made my time at Tannadice so special.”