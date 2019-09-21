Jamie Ness ‘touch and go’ for Dee clash in Greenock

Dundee are sweating over the fitness of Jamie Ness ahead of today’s trip to face Morton.

The experienced midfielder is “touch and go” according to Dark Blues boss James McPake for the Championship clash at Cappielow.

The 28-year-old former Rangers and Stoke City man picked up an ankle injury against Cove Rangers in the Betfred Cup before exacerbating that issue against Elgin City in the Challenge Cup a fortnight ago.

And gaffer James admits it is still a niggling problem for Ness.

“Jamie Ness is still touch and go. Again it’s a niggling thing,” he said.

“It goes back to that tackle up at Cove and then the tackle the other week.

“It’s a bit of bone bruising and swelling in his ankle that we’re doing our best to get rid of and get him going at it.”

Despite that bad news, James was quick to make the point that the rest of his squad are available and is pleased with the options at his disposal.

He added: “Everybody else is fine.

“There’s strength in depth, that was a big thing we needed to do.

“You need that because we’ll get injuries and suspensions, loss of form and times where you might need to change the team for your opponent.

“We’ve got players here that give us a good mixture. For example, Kane Hemmings sat there with Andrew Nelson last Saturday and what a luxury that is to have that quality on the bench.

“It’s important and throughout the season everyone will be needed.”

Gaffer James was particularly happy with namesake Josh McPake’s performance in the 2-1 win over Alloa last week and has also put any doubts over his fitness to bed.

He said: “Josh McPake has trained and he’s fine.

“He was good against Alloa, we knew bringing him to the club what qualities he had.

“I’ve seen a lot of him over the years, mainly because he pops into my head quickly because he has the same surname.

“You take an interest in him but he was great, very direct and had loads of attempts on goal.

“The front three, in particular, were really good in the first half of that game. They created loads of chances and got the ball into the box.

“Josh has got that where he can go at people. He sets up the second goal and I was happy with him.”