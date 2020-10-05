Midfielder Jamie Ness has left Dundee by mutual consent after just over a year at Dens Park.

The former Rangers and Stoke City player has endured an injury-hit spell with the Dark Blues, playing just 13 times in total after arriving from Plymouth on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old returned to Scotland last summer after eight years down south but struggled to maintain fitness over a consistent period while at Dens.

He scored once in those 13 matches, a fine late winner over Morton last November as he returned from injury but made only one start since the end of that month.