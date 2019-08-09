Jamie Ness hopes Dundee squad will give gaffer McPake a selection ‘headache’

Jamie Ness says new signing Kane Hemmings will bang in the goals for Dundee but he’s called on his team-mates around the pitch to start chipping in, too.

Ness and Hemmings spent time together at Rangers earlier in their careers, and former Stoke and Plymouth man Ness is delighted to join forces with the 28-year-old once more.

He expects the striker to add to the Dark Blues’ goal threat but knows he and his fellow midfielders need to do their part, too.

Ness told the Tele: “I played with Kane maybe nine or 10 years ago at Rangers.

“It’s good to have him on board. He’s a very good player and will, hopefully, score a lot of goals for us.

“Back then he was good, powerful but probably a bit raw when he was at Rangers when he came in at first but he has really developed and improved all aspects of his game.

“He had a good spell here before so I’m looking forward to playing with him again and having him back on board.”

Hemmings joins strikers Danny Johnson, Andrew Nelson and Craig Curran at the club and, just like in his midfield role, Ness is pleased to see plenty of competition around the place.

Jamie added: “We need to weigh in with goals all over the pitch.

“Danny Johnson has come in and done really well, scoring goals for us, and Andrew Nelson did, too, in the early Betfred games.

“We have a few options now.

“Us midfielders, hopefully, can pitch in with goals, too, as can the centre-backs from set-pieces, so I think we have the potential for goals all over the pitch now.

“We just need to start banging them in!

“There is good competition and I think we need that in the squad if we are going to be successful.

“We can see that all over the pitch now, especially with the young lads coming through – they all want to be involved this year.

“That’s only going to help everyone in the long run and it’s up to us to give the manager as much of a headache as possible!”

Ness is back fit after an ankle knock picked up in the 0-0 Betfred Cup draw at Cove Rangers last month ruled him out for the opening Championship match of the season at Dunfermline.

That injury also saw him miss the home cup matches against Peterhead and Inverness, making tomorrow Ness’s home debut, something he’s looking forward to.

“I’m good to go,” he added.

“It was unfortunate, out of my control really, I was just on the end of a bad tackle at Cove Rangers but luckily it wasn’t as bad as it could have been.

“It’s been a frustrating couple of weeks watching the boys but I’m ready and raring to go now.

“We had started well away at Raith and then the Cove game was obviously difficult.

“I’m itching to get back in now the league has started as well.

“It’s worked out well because I’ve not missed too many games and I am looking forward to, hopefully, getting back out there tomorrow.

“It should be a good atmosphere.

“I think the boys did well to come back at Dunfermline last week from what was a really poor first half.

“The lads know that and, hopefully, it’s a bit of a wake-up call and we can push on to get three points tomorrow.

“In pre-season, everything clicked together really well and away to Dunfermline was our first big test probably, so to come back from 2-0 down showed great character.

“We take great confidence from that to take into the Ayr game tomorrow and look to put on a better performance.”