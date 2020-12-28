A claustrophobic lout threatened to kill police officers and their families after being placed in a police van.

Jamie Locherty saw red after he was arrested outside an address on Strathmartine Road on April 12, almost a month into the first nationwide lockdown.

The 32-year-old spat on the walls of the van and repeatedly banged his head off the inside of the vehicle.

Police were contacted after a sozzled Locherty was seen on the street with others at 8.30am.

“Officers took him into a van and spoke to him but he was uncooperative with them,” fiscal depute Sue Ruta told Dundee Sheriff Court.

“He was generally making a nuisance of himself.

“He was then arrested and taken to police headquarters but during the journey, he continually struck his head off the inside of the van.

“He spat on the walls of the van and made threats towards police.”

Locherty was heard to shout: “I’ll kill you and your families,” before eventually calming down once at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

On the day he was due to stand trial, Locherty, of Catterline Crescent, pleaded guilty to shouting, swearing, repeatedly striking his head off the inside of a police van, repeatedly spitting and struggling with the police.

Locherty was cleared of assaulting a police officer and breaching coronavirus regulations.

Defence solicitor Jim Caird said Locherty’s behaviour was triggered by drinking alcohol on top of his medication for mental health issues along with his claustrophobia.

Mr Caird said: “It was at the beginning of lockdown and he found himself in a position where he was somewhat isolated from his usual social network and he was struggling with that.

“It seems he was at a pretty low ebb.

“He fully accepts the seriousness of his behaviour and he is ashamed of it.”

Sheriff John Rafferty fined Locherty £315.

