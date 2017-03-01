Dundee midfielder James Vincent says today’s Partick clash is coming at the right time as they look to keep their “momentum” going.

Two impressive wins on the bounce, a 2-1 victory over Rangers at Dens Park last weekend followed by a tremendous 5-1 thumping of Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday, has the Dark Blues flying into tonight’s match-up on the crest of a wave.

Full of confidence, creating opportunities and scoring goals, Vincent and his team-mates are in fine fettle and having Partick visiting so soon is an ideal chance to keep the form going.

Vincent said: “I think it’s good having the game so soon after the weekend win. We’re on a bit of a roll at the moment. You always like to carry on that momentum through to the next game.

“Confidence should be high, all the boys are playing well, regardless of if they are scoring goals. Everyone should be confident we can score goals, create chances.

“The game’s coming at a good time.”

After not featuring since a 2-0 defeat at Partick in late December, Vincent returned to the starting line-up for the Rangers game and shone in both performances.

“I’ve enjoyed the last two games,” he added.

“I was playing consistently and then found myself out of the team for a month or so, which is never good.

“I was frustrated, I always want to be playing. The team weren’t getting beat, so sometimes you look at it and you give the team a chance.

“The gaffer picks a team he thinks is going to win, so you have to hold your hands up and accept that.

“We weren’t getting the results we wanted, so the gaffer made a change after the Killie game for Rangers and we’ve won every game since.

“Hopefully, we can carry on playing the way we’ve been playing, keep the tempo up, keep the shape good — we’ll be OK.”

Keeping the tempo of their play up has been a vital ingredient in the two recent wins and that’s something Vincent says they need to maintain to put themselves firmly in the driving seat in the race for a top-six finish.

“We’re creating chances and, on Saturday, it was one of those days where you take your chances.

“We’ve had other days when we’ve had a handful of chances and come away with nothing.

“It’s good that side of it is positive, we just need to focus.

“It’s all about tempo, our game at the moment, making it hard for teams to play and creating chances for ourselves on the counter and going from there.

“If we’re honest, we know we came off it in the second half on Saturday. Whether it’s because we had a comfy scoreline and we could afford to, they came back into it.

“The gaffer was on at us at half-time making sure there was no letting up, he wanted us to realise we couldn’t let things slip and let them back into the game.”

To be fair, the hard work had been done in a blistering first-half which saw all six goals go in, allowing Dundee to cruise through the second period.

For Vincent, the victory also showed the Dark Blues can adapt, depending on their opponent.

“It was a bit of a different performance to the Rangers game.

“Rangers kept plugging away and we kept nicking the ball, being that sort of nasty team.

“On Saturday, it was a bit different because we had the cushion but it showed we can mix it up, change our gameplan and still win the game.”