James Vincent to return to Inverness on a two-year deal

Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup hero James Vincent is set to return to Inverness on a two-year deal.

Inverness boss John Robertson bolstered his squad for the coming season yesterday by signing Bulgarian attacker Nikolay Todorov and he is set to be joined by Vincent, who scored the winning goal in the club’s 2-1 Scottish Cup Final win in 2015.

Vincent is a free agent after being released by Dundee. He spent last season on loan at Dunfermline.

Robertson believes Todorov, who has signed a two-year deal after leaving Falkirk, can revive his international prospects with the Highlanders.

Robertson said: “He’s still a young lad – he’s got lots of potential.

“He’s still highly thought of in Bulgaria so we know if we can get him hitting the ground running, he can pick back up on his international career.”