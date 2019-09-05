James Robson signs three-year deal with Dundee United

Great tangerine survivor Jamie Robson has pledged his future to Dundee United for another three years.

The 21-year-old is the only member of the current squad whose involvement at first-team level dates back to before the club’s stint at Championship level.

And, over that time, he’s seen off the challenges of a string of other left-backs who’ve been brought in by the Tangerines.

Despite his tender years, Robson now has over 100 top-team games under his belt.

His form over the second half of last season and the opening weeks of this term have earned him his new long-term deal.

And United are delighted to see “one of their own” signing on again – he’s been at Tannadice since his school days.

“Jamie can be an inspiration for future Academy graduates and we are pleased he has agreed terms to extend his time at the club,” said sporting director Tony Asghar.

“At different points during his career, he has had times were he has had to work hard to keep his standards to a level which has allowed him to maintain a first-team playing role at such a young age.

“This is something our academy players can look to as an example of hard work, tenacity and continued learning from the coaching staff. Jamie has the talent to become a top Dundee United player and we look forward to assisting him with that journey.”

Robson may be rested for Saturday’s Challenge Cup clash with Arbroath.

Boss Robbie Neilson is likely to use that one to give some of his fringe players game time.