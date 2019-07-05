James McPake’s warning to players: no places are safe for new season

James McPake has warned his players no place is safe ahead of the new season as he continually looks to improve the Dundee side.

The Dark Blues brought their pre-season trip to Spain to an end this afternoon in a closed-doors match with Scunthorpe.

As they prepare for the new season proper which starts next Saturday at Raith, the Dens gaffer insisted he was looking at players of all positions in the transfer market

“No position on the pitch is set – no matter who it is,” McPake said.

“It is probably not the answer anyone wants to hear but we are looking for players all over the team.

“We are always actively looking.”

In terms of more incomings, the Dark Blues boss said nothing was imminent, however.

“There is nothing at the moment,” he added.

“We are taking our time on every signing and looking to get them all right. We are always looking for good players and will continue to.

“There is a lot of work involved with that as you do your research and get feedback.”

Meanwhile, centre-back Andrew Davies didn’t join the Dark Blues on their trip to the Mediterranean coast.

The English defender is fit after a broken foot kept him out for all of his time at the club last season but a personal issue has kept him in the UK.

McPake said: “Andrew has a personal issue back home. He had come back and had been doing work in Dundee but we felt it was better that he stayed at home for this week because of what has been going on.

“He has been working away on his own and we expect him to be with us on Monday when we return.”