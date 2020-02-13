James McPake: ‘We’ve not scored enough set-pieces’

James McPake wants his Dundee side to become set-piece masters to help them grab the coveted second spot in the Championship.

The Dens Park gaffer was delighted to see his team open the scoring last weekend against Partick directly from a corner, something he says hasn’t happened nearly enough.

James said: “We’ve not scored enough from set-pieces and we have been working on that.

“With three at the back like against Partick, we are a bigger side.

“With Christophe Berra, Josh Meekings and Jordon Forster they have three big men to pick up and we have more targets.

“We haven’t scored enough from set-plays for the size we are and the time we spend working on that.”

Defensively, James was delighted to see the Dark Blues earn just their second clean sheet since the end of October.

“Our three centre-backs cruised it,” he added.

“Christophe didn’t get out of second gear. Not because he isn’t fit enough, because he didn’t need to.

“He’s a top defender and that’s why he’s got so many Scotland caps and why he’s played so many years in England.

“You could see his influence on the other defenders and the midfielders in front of him.

“He’s calm, composed and carries himself very well. You see the leadership qualities he’s got.

“Christophe carries himself so well. He has a great manner and when he walks into the place he has a presence.

“You can see that on the pitch. He’s an international footballer that’s had a good career and I’m delighted, surprised too, that he’s here. You know exactly what you are getting from Christophe.

“He is a defender, a leader and, if you need people to go into the trenches with you, he’s one.”

The Dens gaffer, meanwhile, is planning to use a weekend off to get some game time into players that need it while giving the injured few time to recover.

“We have a break now which gives us a chance to get Tom Field some football, Andrew Nelson some football and we could possibly have Cammy Kerr and Jordan McGhee back for the next game.

“We won’t have Ross Callachan but we are looking strong and we will need to be because it is a big end to the season coming up.”