James McPake warns Dundee must make crucial, eight-games-in-28 days run count

James McPake admits Dundee need to make the most of a hectic schedule that will see them play eight games in just 28 days.

The Dark Blues have recently suffered a string of postponements because of bad weather and saw their game against Ayr called off for the fourth time on Tuesday.

They now face a fixture pile-up, starting today at Morton and then continuing throughout March.

However, McPake is certain his players can cope with the gruelling demands that will be placed on them as they look to return to winning ways at Cappielow after successive defeats that have knocked Dundee out of the promotion play-off spots.

The Dens boss said: “It’s all right having games in hand but it is what you do with them.

“We need to put points on the board. We need to be in the play-offs at least – that is a minimum at this football club.

“We are outwith them at the minute. Now some of that is down to poor results like last Saturday but a big bit is down to games not getting played.

“The games will now come thick and fast. We need to make the most of it and that starts at Morton. We have to go down there and come back with a positive result.

“We have worked hard all week since we knew the Ayr game was off and the big thing for me is that we are creating loads and loads of chances to win games of football.

“So if we can tidy up both ends of the pitch, not as individuals, but as a team, then we will give ourselves a right good chance.

“It is a hectic schedule going through the month of March and it is an exciting month for the players as there are going to be loads of games.”

McPake insisted that he is confident his squad can deal with playing twice a week for the foreseeable future.

The manager added: “We have a really hectic schedule but that isn’t going to be an issue.

“We have a big enough squad and we have players who are used to playing Saturday/Tuesday, particularly the ones who have played in England.

“I think if you ask the players, they would rather play in midweek than train anyway.

“That’s what they live for – playing games. It is frustrating as you do all the work but then the game is called off.

“However, we have more pressing matters with Morton away first.”

The Greenock side have not won for eight games but McPake believes they will have been boosted by drawing 1-1 at the home of runaway league leaders Hearts last week.

Positives for Morton

He added: “Morton will have a bounce from the Hearts game. To go to Tynecastle and pick up anything is a good result.

“They were leading for a while and they will probably be disappointed.

“Hearts had loads of chances but Morton stood firm and defended well to come away with a point.

“They will see that as a positive result and they also now have a chance to leapfrog us in the table.

“So they will be looking at that and that will be their aim for this weekend. It is something we have to stop.”

McPake will still be without long-term injured Jordan McGhee and Alex Jakubiak at Morton but there is light at the end of the tunnel for both of them.

McPake said: “McGhee is still a while away but he is out of the sling so he is just working in the gym on certain stuff.

“Jakubiak sees the surgeon on Monday, hopefully to get signed off to go into the end-stage rehab which will be good for him.

“That will mean he will start building up his fitness on the grass rather than the gym.

“He could be four to six weeks away which sounds a long time but to get him back would be a massive boost.

“So we will have both of them back before the end of the season.”