James McPake says Dundee owe it to fans to give them hope for next campaign

James McPake says Dundee owe it to their fans to finish off this miserable season with a positive – and he’ll do everything in his power to do so as caretaker boss.

The former Dens skipper was handed the reins by club chief John Nelms after Jim McIntyre’s sacking for the final league game of the season, at home to St Mirren tomorrow.

And McPake is revelling in the chance to lead the team, even if that’s meant 16-hour days.

He said: ““This week has been challenging in a good way.

“It has been very busy but I have enjoyed it. I wasn’t surprised to be asked, I was honoured.

“It is a football club that means a lot to me for a lot of different reasons.”

When asked if he would like the manager’s job on a permanent basis, McPake said: “I have genuinely not had a chance to think about it, and I mean that.

“I was at St Mirren on Monday night, I went to an U/18 game on Tuesday night and I was at another game on Wednesday night.

“So, as you can imagine, I have not even had the chance to speak to my wife who has eight weeks to go until our third baby is here.

“I have always wanted to be a manager but it would be disrespectful to this football club for me to say I want to do this or that.

“I have a big game to take charge of on Saturday.

“I have been leaving the house at 6.20 in the morning and not getting back until 10 or 11 o’clock at night.

“Is that a problem? Absolutely not.

““This week has been hectic but it is something I am used to and it is hectic in a way that I want.

“I love football, first-team football and big games – there is another one coming tomorrow.”

And McPake wants to make tomorrow a glimpse for fans of a more positive future at the club.

“We know it has not been good enough and that is not talking about any managers,” he said.

“I am talking about the players and they know they have not been good enough – no team that has been relegated has been.

“It hurts, of course it does, but it is really hurting those fans who turn out week in, week out.

“So, we want to give them something, give them the excitement over the summer of thinking we have a chance here.

“It is a big game for our football club – forget St Mirren and Hamilton – it is about Dundee Football Club.

“It may mean nothing in terms of league position but it means everything in terms of pride.

“I know what I have seen this week that we are going to turn up, fight and do all we can to win it for our fans.”

McPake admitted he’s barely spoken to managing director Nelms over the past week.

He added: “John’s exact words to me when he called were, ‘We would like you to take charge. Go and do it your way this week. Do me a favour and enjoy it’.

“I have had a conversation with him at training today about sprinklers on the pitch.

“That’s all we have spoken about.

“I want to get this week out of the way, I genuinely do.

“I don’t mean that in a bad way – I will put everything I can into this week – but I think as a football club we owe it to the fans.”