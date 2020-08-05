Dundee boss James McPake reveals Jack Ross advice convinced him on Danny Mullen signing

James McPake has revealed that a chat with Hibs boss Jack Ross convinced him that Danny Mullen was the man for him after making the striker a Dundee player yesterday.

The former Livingston and St Mirren frontman, who won the Championship with the Paisley outfit, put pen to paper on a two-year deal yesterday.

And McPake says the 25-year-old “is what we have been missing” at Dens Park.

“First and foremost what he will bring is goals,” McPake told DeeTV.

“He scores different types of goals. He does the horrible side of being a striker very well, the side that his team-mates appreciate.

“He is a team player but he has real quality as well. That’s the reason Jack Ross took him early to St. Mirren and speaking to Jack he was a massive factor in them being promoted.

“He brings a lot more than just goals as a striker, he can take the ball in and for his size he holds the ball up and he is a bit of a bully at times. Danny is what we have been missing and that’s why I was so desperate to get him since January.”

The Dark Blues just missed out on the striker at the end of the January transfer window as they sought a replacement for the departed Danny Johnson.

“It was a frustrating one in January it went to the last 5/10 minutes of the deadline. He would have been involved in the game at Morton the next day the same way the other signings were.

“He is a player who I have known for a while, he has plenty of admirers in Scottish football and you can see why.

“I think it would have happened earlier if it hasn’t been for the circumstances but I’m delighted to get it over the line.”

After a summer of worry over the finances at the club brought by the coronavirus shutdown, prompting the first-team players and staff to take wage cuts and the budget for the academy being slashed, McPake gave an upbeat assessment of what the future holds on the playing side of things.

On plans to return for pre-season ahead of the October restart, McPake said: “It’s going OK. Like everything that’s happening, it’s changing daily and it’s hard to put down anything.

“What I will say is the response from the players and the fans, there is a feelgood factor, which feels strange to say.

“I feel good being back around the place. I know the players are itching to get back but there are protocols and measures [to be gone through].

“What we have is time on our side to prepare for a season. The important thing we said was getting a date for the season to start but we are governed by the other people that make decisions.

“We are doing what is the safest for Dundee Football Club and what we feel will benefit Dundee Football Club the most.

“In terms of my planning, I’m very happy with the way things are going and everyone else is fit and healthy which is also important.”

Mullen joined former Dunfermline defender Lee Ashcroft as a new signing at the club and McPake is pleased with his new additions.

He added: “We are in the middle of a pandemic and deals are short but you are starting to see teams signing players now. Both of the players had other offers so their commitment to come here ahead of others clubs shows they believe in what we are trying to do and achieve at Dundee Football Club.

“Like Lee, who we tried to get last summer, Danny we had asked about from the start of December. And it went all the way to the last day. These are players we’ve admired for a while. The two signings we’ve brought in, delighted so far.”