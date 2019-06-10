James McPake ready to step up Dundee recruitment drive as he rebuilds squad

Dundee manager James McPake is ready to step up his recruitment drive as he aims to build a team to return to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

The Dens Park gaffer, who was unveiled last Friday, made his first capture as boss this week with the signing of former Ayr winger Declan McDaid.

And he’s determined to plough on this week as players and club officials begin to return from holidays abroad.

With big gaps in the squad that need filling, James will have no end of names thrown his way by agents as players look to earn a contract for the new season.

However, the rookie gaffer is keen to do his homework and use the experience and contacts of assistant boss Jimmy Nicholl, who arrives at the club next week after his duties with the Northern Ireland boss are finished for the summer.

Among the names linked already with the Dark Blues are experienced striker Kris Doolan, who left long-time employers Partick Thistle in the summer, and Michael Tidser, who is also a free agent.

Doolan scored just six goals in 39 games last season as the Jags struggled but has fired in 121 goals in a decade at Firhill, in both the Premiership and Championship.

Tidser, meanwhile, was linked briefly with the Dark Blues in January and being an experienced second-tier midfielder could be an option this summer after his pre-contracted move to Falkirk fell through with the Bairns’ relegation.

Also linked with a move to Dens Park have been Rangers striker Zak Rudden, who scored 12 goals in the Championship last season, and former Hibs defender Jordon Forster, who last month rejected a contract from Cheltenham Town, where he’d spent last season.