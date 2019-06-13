James McPake predicts Declan McDaid will be a massive hit with Dee fans

James McPake predicts Dundee fans are going to love new signing Declan McDaid when he pulls on the dark blue jersey.

The former Ayr United and Partick Thistle winger signed on the dotted line last week to become the new Dens gaffer’s first capture of the summer.

And the manager says it’s about time the Dark Blues faithful had “an out-and-out winger” to get them off their seats.

He said: “He was one we identified early on, players who have done very well in the Championship and know the league that were ready to go to a different club.

“I’m delighted to have him in because he will bring a lot to the club.

“I saw a lot of him last season and he’s the right kind of character.

“He had a wee setback at Partick Thistle where he burst on the scene and did very well but things didn’t quite happen there.

“He knuckled down, joined Ayr United and did very well for them. He believes he’s ready to kick on again and we believe we can give him that platform.

“We haven’t had an out-and-out winger for a while here, so that was something we identified to bring in.

“He can’t wait to get started and I think the fans are going to enjoy him.”

James is looking to press on with his summer recruitment and admitted former Partick favourite Kris Doolan is a possibility.

“Kris Doolan is on the list of players we have, he is someone I have played against and know his character.

“We will see what happens with that.”

At the other end of the pitch, James is delighted at the prospect of having centre-backs Josh Meekings and Andrew Davies ready to return to pre-season fit and ready after lengthy injury lay-offs for the pair.

He said: “Andrew is back running, he’s been really unlucky since he came here but he will be ready for pre-season.

“He’s well down the road of his programme now and the plan is he’s ready to go on day one.

“Josh will almost be the same. He’s flying right now and when I spoke to him the other day I actually told him he should take a step back a wee bit.

“He’s been working all summer because he’s desperate to get going again.

“He feels like he’s let the fans down because he was injured for so long and that’s the kind of thing that goes through your head when you’re out for a long time.

“For me he is one of the best centre-backs in Scotland, never mind the Championship, so getting him fit again will be huge.

“The club have helped him through his injury and he is keen to repay that.

“He is exactly the kind of player and character I want in my team so I can’t wait to see him back.”

Meanwhile, the Dark Blues have confirmed their pre-season schedule.

After heading to Brechin City on June 29, Dundee jet out to Murcia. While in Spain they will face Nottingham Forest at the Pinatar Arena on July 2 before a closed-doors clash with Scunthorpe on Friday, July 5. On their return they will host Blackpool at Dens Park on Tuesday, July 9.