James McPake: Past derby experience could be a factor for Dundee

James McPake believes past derby experience could be a factor when he takes Dundee down the road to Tannadice.

Around half the Dark Blues line-up have played in this or one of the country’s other city derbies and he knows that can be a help to their chances of victory.

However, he’s not ruling out the clash being decided by one of the derby rookies out on the pitch.

“I was thinking back to when I came and it helps to have that derby experience but then there are other ones who will come in who’ve not played in them and they will have no fear,” he said.

“We do have players there who have played in big games. Jordon Forster has played in plenty Edinburgh derbies, Jamie Ness has played in Old Firm derbies, Gowser (Paul McGowan) in loads of Dundee derbies, so have Cammy Kerr and Kane Hemmings.

“It does help but it is still what you do on the night. Those derbies they’ve played in the past have no real impact but you hope they can go in and not be shocked.”

And the Dee manager is looking forward to reacquainting himself with the Dundee derby tradition that sees the away team walk the short distance between the two grounds.

It’s something he believes is a great reflection on both sets of fans and the city.

“I came from going into Tynecastle (with Hibs for the Edinburgh derby) and it was a police escort or whatever, then came up here and got told we just walk down,” he said.

“I was thinking surely we can’t walk down but it was great.

“I thought at the start it was a wind-up. Somebody told me and I thought that can’t be right.

“It’s great. This derby is about the football and that’s what I like about it.

“There are no side issues to it, which is good for the city and it’s a credit to both sets of supporters that it is that way.”

For those not familiar with this fixture, he does stress the friendly atmosphere does not stretch into the game itself.

“I hate using the word but the fans hate each other for the 90 minutes,” he said.

“And, like any derby, the players are desperate to win for their fans, for their team.

“It becomes a real derby for the game.”