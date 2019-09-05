James McPake not giving up on adding to his squad this month

Dundee boss James McPake says he hasn’t given up on adding to his squad this month, despite the transfer window shutting at the start of the week.

The Dens gaffer has spent the summer rebuilding the playing squad after relegation but admits he’s still on the lookout for more signings.

Any player without a club before the transfer window shut on Monday can still be snapped up and McPake says he’s been in contact with a number of them.

Former Dundee United winger Billy King could be one that’s added to the squad this week.

McPake said: “There is scope to bring in more but it has to be right, I think.

“There are still free agents that I like but there will be a lot of clubs in the same position.

“There are players I spoke to on Tuesday who are weighing up their options.

“Am I happy with the window we’ve had? Absolutely, with the backing and the quality we’ve brought in I’m really pleased but we will always continue to look and see what can help us.”

Focus this week has been on fixing the mistakes that cost the Dark Blues so badly in last Friday’s derby.

The Dens men were comprehensively beaten by a rampant Dundee United in a 6-2 defeat with an inability to defend their box a massive problem.

McPake said: “Right after the game I didn’t see how well we had done in certain stages of the game as some people had said.

Listen to this week’s podcast

“I don’t care how well you’ve done, if you lose 6-2, it doesn’t really matter.

“Watching it back we did see a lot of good stuff but, ultimately, we didn’t deal with set-plays. That’s disappointing.

“We have been working on them as a team but in both the first phase and second phase of set-plays we got it wrong and we couldn’t deal with it.

“Against Inverness earlier in the season we did really well against a really high number of set-plays over the two games against them.

“So I didn’t see it coming but it’s happened and we will be better at it.

“We work on that every week, it’s built into our training. It’s something I loved working on as a player, others don’t, but it is something we will continue to work on.

“Anybody looking at the game clearly could see nothing was won or lost down there, apart from our pride and three points.

“I know Robbie will say the same. They set a marker and got a lot of pride.”